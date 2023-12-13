Transavia has been issued a penalty by the from the Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT), the regulator said on Wednesday. This year, several flights operated by the airline landed at Rotterdam The Hague Airport in the middle of the night, and without a valid reason, ILT said.

Regulations regarding use of the airport do not allow large, commercial flights from landing between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. to limit noise pollution for local residents. That period begins an hour later when airlines use modern aircraft that are less noisy. All flights landing between midnight and 1 a.m. are investigated by ILT to determine the reason.

Transavia's violations took place in May, June and August, ILT said. The low-cost Dutch airline will be subjected to future fines ranging from 50,000 euros up to 250,000 euros if subsequent violations take place.

"We always strive to land outside of the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. period to limit noise pollution for local residents as much as possible. Unfortunately, there are sometimes exceptional circumstances in which this is not possible," a spokesperson for the airline told ANP on Wednesday.

Overnight landings are allowed "due to a technical malfunction, extreme weather conditions or an unexpected delay caused by air traffic control," ILT stated. Any flights which land in the entire overnight period may also be subject to scrutiny.