The Netherlands abstained from voting on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. According to outgoing Minister Hanke Bruins Slot of Foreign Affairs, the resolution’s wording was not clear enough “on the temporary nature of the ceasefire.” An overwhelming majority adopted the resolution calling for a ceasefire during an emergency session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The vote is expressly to show global support for ending the war between Israel and Hamas. 153 countries voted in favor of the resolution. Ten, including Israel and the United states, voted against. And 23, including the Netherlands, abstained.

According to Bruins Slot, the Netherlands remains committed to “multiple humanitarian pauses in the fighting and calls on both parties to make every possible effort to protect civilians.” The Netherlands objected to the fact that the resolution did not mention the terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7 that started the war. “Israel must be able to continue to defend itself against [Hamas].”

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 17,700 Palestinians, most of whom were children and women, have been killed since Israel started retaliating for the Hamas attacks on October 7. Hamas killed around 1,400 people in those attacks and took around 200 hostages. Some hostages were released during a temporary ceasefire last month.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the UN resolution. “The Netherlands condemns the violence committed by Hamas but also calls for substantial humanitarian pauses to allow aid to be delivered and hostages to be released,” he said. “The Netherlands continues to call on Israel in the strongest terms to exercise greater restraint in its military deployment, which must be proportionate and in line with international humanitarian law.”

“The terrible humanitarian situation in Gaza must improve, and it must improve fast. Israel must show more restraint and urgently allow more aid into Gaza,” Rutte said.

On Tuesday, outgoing Public Health Minister Ernst Kuipers informed parliament that his Ministry would buy 1.5 million euros in medical supplies intended for patients from Gaza getting treatment in Egypt. He plans to buy these supplies from the Egypt region and aims to conclude agreements with the suppliers within the next few days.

He also reserved 10,000 euros for arranging practical matters to possibly take in children from Gaza in the Netherlands in case the Netherlands receives and grants a request to do so.