The Public Prosecution Service (OM) suspects that the killing of a 28-year-old woman in Apeldoorn on September 5, 2023, was an act of “honor killing.” This allegation was presented during the first preparatory hearing at the Zutphen court on Tuesday. The victim's brother, Peshang A., is the accused. However, the 35-year-old man's lawyer argued that such a conclusion is “far too premature.”

On a bright day, the woman was walking with her 3-year-old daughter on Casper Fagelstraat when, according to the Public Prosecution Service, she was attacked from behind and killed with dozens of knife stabs to her upper body, neck, and head. Her child was unharmed.

"What seemed like a horrendous act by a single person soon turned out to be a premeditated, widely discussed case of honor killing," said one of the two prosecutors. The lawyer countered this, stating, "The investigation is not yet complete, and this is one of the things that still needs to be examined. Honor killing is very complex. Now, this case is being pushed too much into a cultural corner."

The OM then quoted a statement in which A. had said he "just killed his sister and that he had to do it out of tradition." "She had to die because she did not adhere to cultural norms," said the OM.

A. appeared via a video link. He stated his unwillingness to cooperate in a psychiatric examination. "What do I have to gain from that?" he wondered. "Everything I told the police has been twisted." However, he did say he would speak more at the next court session.

Alongside him, three other men have been arrested: another brother of the victim and the accused, who will appear in court on January 22, and two cousins from Germany. One of them was also the ex-husband of the victim. He has recently been extradited to the Netherlands, and the other will be brought to the Netherlands on December 22.

The next preparatory session is scheduled for March 4.