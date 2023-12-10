PVV MP Martin Bosma is running (again) for the Speaker of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of parliament. PVV chairman Geert Wilders announced on X that Bosma had sent a letter to the Tweede Kamer explaining his candidacy. Previously, Tom van der Lee from GroenLinks-PvdA had registered as a candidate. The Tweede Kamer will elect a new Speaker on Thursday.

In his letter, which was sent to all MPs via the chancellery, Bosma wrote that in these turbulent political times, the lower house of parliament needs a Speaker who wields the gavel "with a steady hand". This is why he is applying.

"Never before has the political Hague been so turbulent and fraught with so much uncertainty. The orderly traditional picture with three or four stable parties, which resulted from the pillarization, is a thing of the past. Factions come and go. It is uncertain which Cabinet will be in effect soon. Some are even opting for a minority Cabinet or an economic Cabinet, with even more focus on the Tweede Kamer," Bosma wrote.

Wilders supports Bosma's candidacy. "The TK deserves a knowledgeable, erudite, and authoritative person like Martin as Speaker. I sincerely hope that he will become our Kamervz (Speaker)," the PVV leader wrote on X.

Alle Kamerleden hebben via de Griffie net de brief van @Martinbosma_pvv ontvangen waarin hij aangeeft Kamervoorzitter te willen worden.



De TK verdient een kundig, erudiet en gezaghebbend persoon als Martin als Voorzitter.



Ik hoop van harte dat hij onze Kamervz wordt!#Bosma — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) December 10, 2023

Bosma's name has already been mentioned in the corridors, as has that of Roelien Kamminga (VVD).

Bosma wanted to become Speaker of the Tweede Kamer but then had to give way to Vera Bergkamp (D66).

The PVV MP already regularly chairs the plenary sessions, which is generally appreciated. He keeps the time and interruptions of the MPs in check and usually does so in a relaxed and humorous manner.