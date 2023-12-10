Hundreds of people protested in The Hague on Sunday against "the untenable situation in Palestine and the genocide of the Palestinian people". Among other things, they demanded an immediate ceasefire and immediate access to humanitarian aid where it is needed.

The action began opposite the main train station, where there was a speaker's podium. One of them was the chairman of the Denk Group, Stephan van Baarle. In his speech, he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "child murderer". He also held the Dutch government jointly responsible for war crimes, which should be prosecuted. "Looking the other way is no longer an option," said Van Baarle.



After the speeches, the demonstrators marched through the city. The demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and carried signs with slogans such as "Palestine will be free" and "Ceasefire now". However, slogans like "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" were used as well as calling Israel a terror state.

Children's shoes were also collected at the demonstration. The shoes will be used for a memorial that will make the number of children killed in the bombings visible.



A sit-in blockade at the Peace Palace has also been announced for 3 p.m. A group calling itself the "Ceasefire Collective" wants to draw attention to the situation in Gaza.