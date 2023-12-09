This year, the annual meteor shower takes place from November 19 to December 24, but with the greatest chance of visibility from December 4 to 20, but especially in the days around the new moon on December 12 when the sky will be darkest.

According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, which runs the British Royal Observatory in London, the meteor shower should show peak activity at about 1:50 a.m. Central European Time early on December 14, but also a day later. During that peak, over 150 meteors could streak across the sky every hour at speeds of around 35 kilometers per second. Outside of the peak, an average of about 100 meteors should be visible per hour.

If the skies are clear, of course. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high chance of precipitation every day through Wednesday. Temperatures ranging between highs of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius, and lows between 5 and 8 degrees through Wednesday.

However, there is some chance that at least the weather will be more dry from Thursday. Temperatures should remain close to the long-term average of 6 degrees during the day and 2 degrees overnight, with a low chance of frost. The chances of precipitation are of about 30 percent, according to weather forecasts from KNMI.