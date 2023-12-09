Omid Scobie, author of the book "Endgame" about the British royal family, claims that the Dutch publisher Xander Uitgevers received an earlier version of his book without the author's knowledge. Scobie himself wrote this in a commentary in the British newspaper "i", in which he addresses the furor caused by the Dutch version of his book entitled “Eindstrijd”.

The Dutch version included the names of Charles and Catherine, who had allegedly commented on the skin color of the then unborn Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan's son. Their names were not mentioned in the original British version. Scobie himself previously spoke of a "translation error" that was allegedly made. The Dutch version of the book was subsequently removed from the shelves.

Xander Uitgevers said that "Omid Scobie's account in his column about the Dutch editorial process of Eindstrijd" was factually incorrect. "We do not recognize ourselves in his portrayal," said a spokeswoman. Furthermore, the publisher is not permitted to comment on the content of the matter. Both the Dutch and British publishers are currently investigating how the names of Charles and Catherine ended up in the Dutch version.

The new version of “Eindstrijd” appeared in Dutch bookshops on Friday. The passage about Charles and Catherine, however, can no longer be found in this version.