The national celebration of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah started on Thursday evening with the first lighting of candles placed in a hanukkiah, a candelabra with eight level branches for candles, and an elevated position for a ninth candle. Caretaker Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz and Rabbi Simcho Stanton were among those present on Dam Square in Amsterdam for the start of the festival, which continues until Friday, December 15.

Several hundred people were estimated to have attended the 17th annual national Hanukkah celebration at the Amsterdam location. Many of them carried cardboard lanterns with a light placed in them. The organization expected that there would be a higher turnout than in previous years, due to "a great need for community spirit."

In addition to speeches, there was a live performance by Israeli singer Daniel Yehuda. After the celebration, people handed out soup and sufganiyot, the collective name for a type of deep-fried doughnot typically filled with jelly, and then covered in powdered sugar.

In addition to many Israeli flags, there were also several people waving Iranian flags. The people holding these flags were Iranian-Dutch individuals who wanted to show their support for Israel, one of them told a reporter at the scene.

There was a great deal of security in and around Dam Square. One woman was pulled out of the audience and taken aside by the police. She was holding a sign that read, "Anti-Zionism ≠ Anti-Semitism."

During Hanukkah, also called the Festival of Lights, people commemorate the oppression of the Jewish people by the Greek-Syrians during the Hellenistic period. During the second century before the common era, the Jews were not allowed to practice their faith. They rebelled in an effort to recapture a temple. Their efforts were led by Judah Maccabee.

When successfully retaking the temple, they found enough oil to to light a flame in the temple's candelabra. The oil was expected to burn off after a day, but it lasted for eight days and eight nights instead, according to the Jewish faith. The festival celebrates the final rededication of the temple, and that light has triumphed over darkness.