An investigation into fraud and robbery via dating sites and apps culminated in the arrest of eight suspects from Utrecht on Tuesday, the police reported on Wednesday. Earlier this year, these scammers, posing as potential romantic partners, allegedly targeted 20 men aged 75 and older.

The scammers arranged meetings at the victims' residences with the intent to rob them. “They cunningly inquired in advance whether the victim had any valuable items or money at home,” explained the police. The methods used to rob the victims included luring them out of their homes, drugging them, and in extreme cases, chaining them up. These criminals successfully stole over 350,000 euros in cash, jewelry, and gold.

A police investigation led to a network of suspects in Utrecht. On Tuesday, a coordinated operation resulted in the arrest of seven suspects, with another already in custody at that time. Further arrests are expected, according to the police.

The scale of these scams and robberies, as noted by the police, was national, with victims from various provinces and cities across the Netherlands. Therefore, the police believe the actual number of victims and the total financial damage might be significantly higher than what is currently known.

“Not every victim is willing to come forward, perhaps due to feelings of shame or being in a vulnerable position. There is no need for this, as perpetrators in these types of scams operate in a sophisticated manner,” explained Sybren van der Velden, the national Project Leader for Seniors & Safety.

Reporting such incidents is crucial for the police to take action and track down perpetrators. “You should not feel ashamed; the police handle these matters professionally,” van der Velden remarked.

To help prevent such scams, the police offer several pieces of advice, such as not sharing personal information about money or expensive items. It is also safer to arrange the first meeting in a neutral place, like a café or a restaurant, where the likelihood of scammers not showing up is high. The police also suggest either bringing an acquaintance to the first meeting or opting for a video call to ensure safety.