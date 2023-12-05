Amsterdam will hold a big party on the A10 Ring Road on Saturday, 21 June 2025, as part of its 750th anniversary celebrations. The city will close the ring road for the party. “A large number of festive activities will take place on almost 15 kilometers of highway that day, with music, sports, theater, dance, and more,” Amsterdam said on Tuesday.

A 750th anniversary only happens once, Mayor Femke Halsema said. “That’s why we’re celebrating big, at a fantastic location, on the longest day of the anniversary year. Everyone is welcome to celebrate Amsterdam’s birthday on June 21.”

Amsterdam locals came up with the idea for a large and freely accessible celebration on the Ring Road for the 750th anniversary. The municipality will develop the event further in the coming year. The celebration will be the final part of the ToekomstTiendaagse, a 10-day-long event focused on the future and innovation.

The city will close the Ring West, South, and East after rush hour on Friday evening, 20 June 2025, from the exit to the A1 to the exit to the A5. On 21 June 2025, the highway will be open to visitors all day and evening. The next day, everything will be dismantled, cleared away, and cleaned up so that the Ring Road can open again before rush hour on Monday Morning, 23 June 2025.

Amsterdam officially turns 750 years old on 27 October 2025. The anniversary will be celebrated for a year, starting on 27 October 2024, with an opening concert in the Ziggo Dome. Over 200 activities will take place throughout the city and throughout the year.