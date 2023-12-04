Residents of 13 homes on Drentheplantsoen in The Hague have been without heating for three weeks due to an issue with a new central heating boiler, Hart van Nederland reported on Monday. The housing association has not yet issued a date for when the issue will be fixed.

It was discovered that there was a carbon monoxide leak after the installation of new central heating boilers in the apartments at the beginning of November. The fire brigade had to shut it down on the night of November 11 to 12.

A resident reported to Omroep West last week that the carbon monoxide leak was on the seventh floor. Consequently, all boilers connected above the seventh floor have been switched off since then as a precaution.

Among those affected is 85-year-old Elizabeth van der Vliet. “It's terrible,” she told Hart van Nederland. She has rheumatism, and the cold only exacerbates her pain.

The Hof Wonen housing association has installed electric heaters and temporary hot water boilers for the affected residents, but these measures do not seem to be sufficient for her. “I have a lot more pain because the temperature is very different and dry. I feel really miserable because of it,” she said.

Van der Vliet told the news program that she still does not know when the problems will be resolved. “They said 'maybe' before Christmas. So it could also be in January,” she remarked.

Housing association Hof Wonen announced that it is working on a solution. “We understand the inconvenience and find this very annoying,” they stated.