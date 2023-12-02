Dozens of households on the Lijnbaan in Maassluis have been without water and gas since Friday afternoon after a water pipe burst during work in the street. During the attempts to repair the leak, a sinkhole was created and the flooding actually increased, said a spokesperson for the safety region. According to the NOS, the sinkhole is a three-by-four-meter hole filled with water. Furthermore, water leaked into the gas pipeline.

Nog 20 woningen Maassluis zonder gas, water wel weer aangesloten bij woningen na leidingbreuk https://t.co/9GwWSKTjnC — AD RD Waterweg (@RDWaterweg) December 2, 2023

Around 40 households were cut off from water and around 60 from gas, the spokesperson said. However, the houses are supplied with electricity. The water supply company Evides assumes that the households will have running water again before midnight. The affected residents will be informed by Evides when they can safely drink the water again. The network operator Stedin assumes that the gas supply can be restored during the night.

A standpipe has been set up in the street where residents can obtain water. As the apartments cannot be heated either, a shelter has been set up in the Olympia Hall, a sports hall nearby. Residents of the Lijnbaan who are too cold at home can go there. According to the spokesperson, no homes will be evacuated.