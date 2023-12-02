The Public Prosecutor Service is investigating whether a joke made by American comedian Zack Fox about Geert Wilders is punishable. The American comedian asked the audience during his show in Amsterdam last week whether they were "gonna kill him, or what.”

Zack Fox is an American comedian, rapper, writer, and internet personality known for his irreverent humor. Last week on Friday, he performed at the Tolhuistuin in Amsterdam-Noord. During his act, he looked at a photo of Wilders and made jokes about the PVV leader, saying he was “ugly as fuck,” and asked told the audience. “I feel bad for y’all, man. Ok, well, y’all gonna kill him, or what?”

Komiek Zack Fox over Geert Wilders: "Haha hij is lelijk. Wanneer gaan jullie hem omleggen?" #wilders #komiek pic.twitter.com/2UZTnuwoqM — Dumpert (@dumpert) November 25, 2023

On Wednesday, Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema announced that the Public Prosecution Service would investigate whether the joke is punishable. She said that in the city council, responding to a question from JA21 council member Kevin Kreuger.

Halsema described the comment as "extremely questionable and distasteful.” She reported having been in contact with the Public Prosecution Service, which will determine whether the incident constitutes a punishable offense or falls under freedom of speech.

She also noted that no formal complaint had been filed in the case. Paradiso, which oversees programming at the Tolhuistuin, expressed disapproval of the statement but emphasized that freedom of speech must also be possible.

A spokesman for Wilders informed de Telegraaf on Thursday that a complaint had been filed.