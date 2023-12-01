The Koninklijke Marechaussee arrested a 19-year-old man in Drenthe on Tuesday on suspicion of selling hundreds of fake European IDs. It is one of the largest ID fraud cases yet in the Netherlands, the Marechaussee said.

According to the Marechaussee, the young man earned thousands of euros by selling fake IDs, mainly to minors through social media. They could use the IDs to get into adult-only clubs or buy alcohol or cigarettes. The fake IDs were of good quality, the Marechaussee said.

The investigation started with the Identity Fraud and Documents Expertise Center (ECID) receiving several fake IDs that seemed to have been made in the same way. The Marechaussee tracked down the suspect, arrested him, and searched various properties in Arnhem and Deventer. There, they seized dozens of fake IDs and equipment to make them.

The suspect is in custody for further investigation.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military. In addition to policing the army, the Marechaussee is also responsible for border security, including at airports and seaports.