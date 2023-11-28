PVV leader Geert Wilders said on Tuesday he hopes that parties will at least sit with and talk to him about forming a coalition. He expressed his desire to form a government with VVD, NSC, and BBB after the meeting where Ronald Plasterk was appointed as the new scout for the Cabinet formation process.

"My approach would be: start talking to each other and then we'll see if it works out or not. Without talking, nothing will succeed," Wilders stated.

The VVD announced last week that they are unwilling to join a coalition after losing ten seats in the elections. Party leader Dilan Yeşilgöz reiterated on Tuesday her intention to stick to this position. However, she is open to supporting a minority center-right Cabinet from the sidelines. If PVV, NSC, and BBB agree to such an arrangement, she said she believes such a Cabinet could be formed quickly.

BBB leader Caroline van der Plas insisted that the VVD "simply must take responsibility" and should not rule out participating in the government. Referring to the VVD’s campaign slogan, "We stand by your side," van der Plas said: "They should prove it then."

Oproep aan VVD en NSC: Ga in ieder geval in gesprek over mogelijke Kabinetsdeelname. Praten kan altijd. We hebben de kiezer beloftes gedaan. Wat er uit gesprekken komt, kun je altijd nog zien. We hebben de mond vol van dialoog dit en dialoog dat. Practice what you preach! pic.twitter.com/xKaAxDPFVM — Caroline van der Plas (@lientje1967) November 28, 2023

JA21 leader Joost Eerdmans also said he hopes that the VVD will reconsider its decision. He considers Wilders' preferred coalition "the most logical choice."

Wilders is fully committed to forming a Cabinet. "The voters expect me to do my utmost to get a seat at the table and to be part of the national governance in any way possible. This responsibility means I will do a lot to make it possible, which I also owe to the voters," said the PVV leader.

The leader of NSC, Pieter Omtzigt, is somewhat open to a minority Cabinet. While this is not Wilders' preferred option, he does not rule it out. "I will enter the discussions with the explorer with my preference and am eager to hear what the other parties think. I won't say no in advance, but please understand that I will also bring my preference. But we must find a way, whether it be left or right."

Ronald Plasterk appointed as new Cabinet formation scout

On Tuesday, former PvdA minister Ronald Plasterk was appointed as the new scout for the Cabinet formation process. Wilders initially nominated PVV Senator Gom van Strien to lead the formation talks, but he stepped down from his role due to fraud allegations just a few hours before the first talks were scheduled on Monday morning.

Succes Ronald! 👍 — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 28, 2023

The appointment of Ronald Plasterk is said to enjoy "broad political support." This was stated by the President of the Tweede Kamer Vera Bergkamp following a meeting with all prospective faction leaders. Only Esther Ouwehand (PvdD) and Stephan van Baarle (DENK) did not agree with the appointment.

Plasterk himself has indicated "that he is eager to fulfill this role," according to Bergkamp. She is confident that the former PvdA minister will successfully complete this task.

Wilders stated that he was unaware of the fraud allegations when he nominated Van Strien. To avoid being caught off-guard again, Bergkamp said that Wilders has had a "serious conversation" with Plasterk. "Nowadays, everyone is under scrutiny, that's just how it is. Therefore, it's important that if there are issues, the person feels the responsibility to share them."

On Tuesday, it was also announced that Plasterk is temporarily stepping down from his role as a columnist for De Telegraaf while he serves as a scout, according to editor-in-chief Kamran Ullah.

Plasterk has been writing columns for the newspaper since 2020. In his most recent column in de De Telegraaf following the elections, Plasterk expressed a clear preference for a right-wing Cabinet with PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB. For most political leaders, this did not pose an obstacle to appointing him as an explorer.

Plasterk is expected to engage in discussions with party leaders and report back by December 5 at the latest. The new Tweede Kamer can then debate his conclusions on December 7. Despite the delay in the exploration phase due to Van Strien's departure, the schedule remains unchanged. Bergkamp sees no reason to give Plasterk more time.