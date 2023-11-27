PVV Senator Gom van Strien resigned from his duties as scout for the Cabinet formation process. His resignation follows an article by NRC linking him to fraud at his former employer. The resignation of the scout before even his first meeting with party leaders is not an auspicious start to what is expected to be a challenging government formation.

“This weekend, articles appeared in the media about work in my past in which my integrity is questioned,” Van Strien said in a statement on Monday. “In my view, both the unrest that has arisen about this and the preparation of a response to it do not relate to my current work as a scout.”

Nevertheless, Van Strien informed PVV leader Geert Wilders and Tweede Kamer president Vera Bergkamp that he would step down “immediately,” NOS reported.

On Sunday, Van Strien still said he would continue with his work as a scout after calling the allegations against him unfounded.

The PVV Senator was scheduled to meet with PVV leader Geert Wilders, GroenLinks-PvdA leader Frans Timmermans, VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz, and D66 leader Rob Jetten. How, the formation will proceed now is not yet clear.

According to NRC, Van Strien and two colleagues are suspected of fraud at Utrecht Holdings, a subsidiary of Utrecht University and UMC Utrecht that sets up other companies to commercialize the university’s discoveries. Van Strien was a director of Utrecht Holdings between 2000 and 2009.

A report from research agency Deloitte stated that Van Strien and his successor transferred shares of companies that originated from the university or UMC to an external company. Their wives each owned 32 percent of the shares in that external company. The Deloitte report prompted Utrecht Holdings to file a police report of fraud and bribery “in connection with share transactions” in March.