More kids in the Netherlands don’t go for swimming lessons. The number of children aged 6 to 16 who don’t have a swimming diploma increased from 6 percent in 2018 to 9 percent in 2020 and 13 percent last year, according to figures from the Mulier Institute.

The researchers found that a family’s income plays a significant role in whether a child obtains a swimming diploma. A quarter of the children in the lowest-income families do not have any swimming diploma, compared to only 2 percent of children in the wealthiest families.

Background also plays a role. Children with a migration background are more likely not to get a swimming diploma (28 percent) than kids without a migration background (5 percent).

According to the researchers, the figures show that language barriers and costs prevent many children from learning how to swim. Obtaining a swimming diploma can cost hundreds of euros, though many municipalities have subsidy schemes for it.

The researchers also noted that 35 percent of children in the Netherlands are “swim safe,” having obtained all three swim diplomas - levels A, B, and C. And 21 percent were actively getting swimming lessons in 2022.