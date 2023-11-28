Amsterdam teamed up with housing corporations to step up the fight against dampness and mold in rental homes in the city. Together, they’ll inform tenants about exactly what to do if they notice a damp spot or mold in their homes.

The first step is to always report damp or mold to the landlord, Amsterdam said. “Damp or mold can have various causes, for example, a structural cause. That is why an expert from the housing corporation will visit you as soon as possible to see what is going on.” After the inspection, the corporation will inform the tenant about the next steps.

There are also steps tenants themselves can take to prevent this issue. “Ventilate all day long and air the house at least once a day. Always heat the home to at least 15 degrees.” Small mold spots can be cleaned with water and some baking soda. “Wear a mask when you do so,” the city advised.

Tenants renting in the private sector must also inform their landlord of mold or dampness, and the landlord is obliged to investigate. Those unable to reach their landlord can contact the !WOON support organization for tenants and landlords. “Take action immediately if you encounter moisture and mold problems. Also, to prevent worse,” Elmar van den Berg of !WOON said.