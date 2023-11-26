The emergency situation at the asylum seeker center in Ter Apel is so bad this weekend that asylum seekers run the risk of having to sleep on the lawn, the municipality of The Hague reported. Due to this "very acute situation", the municipality is prepared to accommodate 100 to one 120 registered asylum seekers in the NH Hotel in Kijkduin from Sunday. A COA spokesperson confirmed that it is a "very dire situation".

According to the municipality, how many people can actually be accommodated in Deltaplein depends on the influx. There are 50 to 60 rooms available for adult men, women, and couples. However, there is no room for children. The Central Office for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) will look after the group, bear the costs, and will be supported by the Red Cross.

Local residents will be informed by letter this weekend about the shelter, which may take place until January 15 at the latest.

A COA spokesperson said that no one has yet had to spend the night on the lawn. "We take them in for the night and put them up in the IND waiting rooms, for example". He says that COA is very happy about the help from the municipality of The Hague, but stresses that the situation in the application center is still "catastrophic".

Ter Apel offers space for up to 2,000 people. "We are currently over the maximum. We have been saying for some time that we need reception centers. Not only because people are applying for asylum every day, but also because there are 16,000 status holders in our reception centers. They are waiting for a house at the local authority," said COA. People are also staying longer in the reception centers because it takes longer for asylum applications to be processed.





Emergency debate

The conservative local party Hart voor Den Haag has requested an urgent debate on the reception of asylum seekers in the NH Hotel in the Kijkduin district of The Hague. The municipality of The Hague announced on Saturday that it will accommodate up to 120 registered asylum seekers in the hotel from Sunday due to the lack of space in the asylum reception center in Ter Apel. Hart voor Den Haag stated it is furious about the new reception location.

The leader of the VVD party in The Hague, Lotte van Basten Batenburg, expressed her dissatisfaction with the municipal council's decision via X: "What are you thinking? In the middle of our family seaside resort of Kijkduin. And the residents? We will 'inform' them this weekend. Of the fait accompli, I mean."