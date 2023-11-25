Police arrested two people on Friday evening after riots broke out in the center of The Hague. Young people flocked to the city center after it was reported on social media that free stuff was being handed out, NOS reported.

According to the local medium District8, Youtuber Divaio shared images on his Instagram account of a large group of people on the Grote Marktstraat near the Mediamarkt. Omroep West reported that several social media accounts, including that of TikToker Viinasco0, called people to the Grote Marktstraat to give away free clothes and Playstations. One "Youtuber'' eventually had to be pulled out of the crowd, a police spokesman said.





De komst van Youtuber 'Divaio' aan de #GroteMarktstraat in #DenHaag heeft voor flinke onrust gezorgd. Zeker 100 jongeren kwamen naar de stad. Er brak en vechtpartij uit en er werd zwaar vuurwerk afgestoken. De politie heeft twee personen aangehouden. pic.twitter.com/33nVBvoT3q — District8.net (@RedactieD8) November 24, 2023

The police intervened because the situation became unsafe. "It was too busy and there was too much traffic," a police spokesperson told NOS.

At least 100 young people came to The Hague on Friday evening. The tumultuous action resulted in a fight and heavy fireworks were set off, District8 reported.

One person was arrested for standing on a police car. A second person was arrested for insulting an officer. The police spokesman was unable to provide details about the suspects, such as their age and origin. It is now quiet again in the city center of The Hague.