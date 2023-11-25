PSV had no problems dispatching FC Twente on Saturday to win their thirteenth Eredivisie match in a row. Peter Bosz’s side won 0-3 in de Grolsch Veste in Enschede. The goals were scored by Joey Veerman, Johan Bakayoko, and an own goal by FC Twente captain Robin Propper.

Veerman passed a late fitness test to start after he picked up an injury in the Netherlands's win against Gibraltar on Tuesday. Noa Lang returned to the bench after missing seven weeks with a hamstring injury.

PSV's job was made much easier when the home side had a man sent off after 23 minutes. Mees Hilgers was sent off after a VAR review for a dangerous tackle on Hirving Lozano.

Despite the numerical advantage, PSV struggled to create meaningful opportunities in the first half. They came closest shortly before halftime when Johan Bakayoko crossed to Luuk de Jong. But the veteran striker's attempt was straight at FC Twente keeper Lars Unnerstal, who clawed it away.

Bosz's side took the lead a minute later. Twente went forward in great numbers, which backfired as Bakayoko was given tons of space on the counterattack. He found Joey Veerman, who placed the ball under Unnerstal before wheeling away in celebration.

The Eindhovenaren doubled their lead in the first five minutes after halftime. Bakayoko played a high, hanging cross to the far post, which was headed onto the head of FC Twente defender Robin Propper by Lozano before it found its way into the net through the legs of Unnerstal.

PSV played the match out calmly as they tried to preserve their energy for the vital game in midweek against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League. They added a third in injury time of the match through Bakayoko.

With this victory, they have equaled the PSV side from 2018-19, when they also won their first thirteen matches of the season under Mark van Bommel.