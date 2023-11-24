Several beauty clinics in Noord-Brabant allow employees to inject Botox and fillers without the required basic doctor’s training and recommended training as a cosmetic doctor. These clinics offer their own training and certificates and require no previous education, Omroep Brabant reports.

The broadcaster found around 20 clinics in Noord-Brabant that perform cosmetic procedures for which their staff aren’t trained.

In the Tilburg clinic Lanette Clinics, the owner injects fillers and other injectables. She also teaches others to do so under the name Lanette Medical. There are videos on social media of her showing how to handle the syringe to several students. Afterward, students receive a Lanette Medical certificate. But the woman involved is not a BIG registered doctor, and she doesn’t require any medical training from her students either.

De Huidspecialist clinic in Valkenswaard also combines clinic with training, without having any BIG registered doctors on staff. Both clinics use syringes with a mesogun - a device that requires a BIG registration to use. But these devices are readily available on Lason - the specialist online store of De Huidspecialist.

The Duch Association of Cosmetic Medicine (NVCG) is critical of this practice. “Such a course is not enough to demonstrate that you are competent. It is a two-year training course to become a cosmetic doctor,” a spokesperson told Omroep Brabant.

David Mosmuller, cosmetic doctor and director of the Doctors at Soap clinic, is shocked that the clinics give this type of training to people not on the BIG register of medical professionals.

Lanette Medical did not respond to Omroep Brabant’s questions. De Huidspecialist told the broadcaster that it would adjust its website to make clear that a BIG registration is mandatory for students. According to Omroep Brabant, that hasn’t happened yet. The company also failed to provide the BIG number for the person who teaches the course despite multiple requests.