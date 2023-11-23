Police arrested a second suspect in connection with the assault on Thierry Baudet on Monday, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced on Thursday. The leader of the far-right party Forum for Democracy was struck on the head with a beer bottle at an election event in a cafe in Groningen on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy from Groningen had already been arrested for the assault on Tuesday. On Thursday, the examining magistrate of the court in Groningen decided that he would remain in custody for an additional 14 days.

According to the OM, the second suspect, also a minor boy from Groningen, was arrested on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear before the examining magistrate on Friday. The Public Prosecution Service has described the suspicion as “serious.” No details were provided regarding his role and the nature of his involvement in the assault.

The OM said it will consider the personal circumstances of the minors. “The reality is that two young people are suspected of (involvement in) a criminal offense involving the assault of a politician. This assault has had a significant social impact,” the OM stated. “At the same time, the Public Prosecution Service must take the age of the suspects into account and should therefore exercise caution in disclosing information about their personal circumstances.”

After being struck on the head, Baudet was treated in the hospital in Groningen. He sustained a head injury from the incident, but was able to participate in the election debate on NOS on Tuesday. He later called it “a political attack.” Earlier in the campaign, he got hit on the head with an umbrella before he gave a speech at the University of Ghent in Belgium.