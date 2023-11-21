The boy who hit FvD leader Thierry Baudet on the head with a beer bottle in Groningen last night is underage, the police confirmed. It is unclear how the far-right leader is doing after the attack. His party has not yet provided an update on his condition.

“The police have arrested an underage boy from the municipality of Groningen in connection with the assault of Thierry Baudet,” police confirmed a day after the attack. “The politician went to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.” Police did not release any details about Baudet’s condition.

Baudet was in a Groningen cafe for an election meeting when the boy attacked him. According to the FvD, Baudet got hit “on the back of the head with a beer bottle and was also hit on the edge of his temple just next to his eye.” The party said that a “trauma surgeon” treated Baudet at the UMCG.

The last thing the FvD said was that a planned event in Zwolle on Tuesday was canceled due to Baudet’s “health and safety.”

“Shortly after the incident, the police arrested the suspect. He is being interrogated,” the police said on Tuesday continued.

Police said they were still questioning witnesses and viewing camera footage from Monday evening. Authorities asked people to be cautious when considering whether to upload footage of the incident to social media platforms.

This was the second time in a month that Baudet got attacked. Last month, a man hit him over the head with an umbrella at Ghent University in Belgium. He suffered a mild concussion.