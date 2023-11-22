The police shared photos of a man who used the debit card of a missing 14-year-old boy from Drachten in Friesland to withdraw money twice in Rotterdam on 8 October. They are asking anyone who recognizes the man to get in touch.

Op 8 oktober 2023 pint deze man in Rotterdam geld met de pinpas van de uit #Drachten vermiste Waliou Nassirou (14). Wij willen graag weten wie deze man is. @POL_Rotterdam. Hier meer informatie: https://t.co/jVAHHYBeQl — Politie Fryslân (@POL_Fryslan) November 22, 2023

Waliou Nassirou, a 14-year-old boy from the town of Drachten in the province of Friesland, disappeared on 8 October. He was believed to have left Drachten around 10:00 a.m. for Groningen or Leeuwarden. Since then, he has been missing. The police suspect he may have traveled by public transport to Rotterdam.

On the same day, around 3:55 p.m., a man used his debit card at an ATM on 1e Middellandstraat in Rotterdam. “This man may not be involved in the disappearance. He could be a friend, family member, or acquaintance, but this is not yet known,” the police stated.

"We are concerned about Waliou's wellbeing, which is why we have decided to share the photo of the man at the ATM," the police said. People who recognize the man in the photo can submit a tip via this form or call 0800-6070. Those who prefer to report anonymously can do so by calling 0800-7000 or via meldmisdaadanoniem.nl.

People who have other information about Waliou's disappearance can also contact the police at 0800-6070 or leave a tip via the form on this page.