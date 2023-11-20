The police arrested a 35-year-old Polish man in the German town of Weiden in connection with MDMA-laced champagne that caused multiple injuries and one death in Germany and the Netherlands last year. Information from Dutch investigators put the Greman police on the suspect’s trail. He is suspected of manslaughter, RTL Nieuws reports.

In February last year, the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) issued a warning that the 3-liter champagne bottles from Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial brand could contain MDMA. According to the NVWA, at least four people in the Netherlands were hospitalized after consuming the contaminated drink.

In Germany, there were even more injuries and one death. A group of people drank the champagne at an Italian restaurant and collapsed minutes later. A 52-year-old man died, and seven had to be hospitalized for treatment.

According to RTL, the suspect was responsible for storing the bottles in the Netherlands and was involved in their distribution. He is suspected of drug trafficking, causing bodily harm through negligence, and manslaughter.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests may follow.