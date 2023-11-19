Around six to seven thousand people participated in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Rotterdam on Sunday, the police told an ANP reporter at the scene. The demonstration started at 2 p.m. at the Binnenrotte and was directed "against the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians".

Various organizers, including Centrum de Middenweg and the Rotterdam Palestine Coalition (RPC), want the demonstration to draw attention to "the heartbreaking humanitarian crisis in Palestine". There will also be a march through the streets of Rotterdam.

A pro-Palestinian demonstration organized by NL4Palestine took place on Dam Square in Amsterdam on Saturday. The demonstration aimed to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where Israel and Hamas are at war. After the demonstration, people marched to Westerpark. Between 10,000 and 20,000 people attended the demonstration.