The police dispersed a group of people in De Lier on Saturday who were throwing fireworks at the Kick Out Zwarte Piet demonstrators, among other things. Officers with shields and batons tried to keep the two groups apart beforehand, according to an ANP reporter on the scene.

KOZP protests against the appearance of Zwarte Piets during the arrival of Sinterklaas. Some of the Piets were painted completely black, while others still looked too dark with sooty feathers, according to KOZP. The action group arrived in De Lier shortly before 1.30 p.m. on a bus, where numerous police officers were nearby. Several people in black make-up were walking through the streets, cars were honking their horns and people shouted "Get the hell out of De Lier," among other things.

De Lier: politielinie tussen kozp en voorstanders Zwarte Piet! pic.twitter.com/ucv5PFwCMm — Kees (@Kees71234) November 18, 2023

After their arrival, the KOZP demonstrators were pelted with fireworks, eggs, cans, and pepper nuts. A black smoke bomb was also thrown.

De Lier: opnieuw een rookbom bij #kozp, wordt met luid gejuich ontvangen door voorstanders Zwarte Piet #zwartepiet #sinterklaas #delier pic.twitter.com/aX9VGCNWCR — Dennis van Schie (@DennisvanSchie) November 18, 2023

As a result, the mayor of the municipality of Westland, Bouke Arends, issued an emergency decree for the arrival of Sinterklaas in De Lier, according to NU.nl. An emergency decree allows authorities to take stricter action against rioters than is permitted under normal law, such as evacuating streets or banning certain gatherings, NU.nl wrote.

According to the municipality, the action group "Kick Out Zwarte Piet" carried out a campaign against the black Piets, but supporters of the Piets who are covered in black make-up were also present.

Vehicles with hay bales, manure containers, and containers were parked in a parking lot. These could be used in a counter-action. For this reason, a state of emergency has been declared, the municipality stated.



In the run-up to the Sinterklaas arrival in De Lier, police cameras were sprayed with polyurethane foam. The police arrested four people. The cameras have been hung there to ensure safety around the entry. The municipality has taken extra safety measures for the announced demonstration of Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP). The group is disappointed that Mayor Bouke Arends is not taking the lead in making the old "racist caricature Zwarte Piet" disappear, especially in the current Commemoration Year for the History of Slavery.