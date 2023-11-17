A quiet night at home watching TV turned into a situation for a couple from The Hague on Tuesday. The woman recognized her husband as a person wanted for a robbery on the crime show Opsporing Verzocht. She turned him in, the Scheveningen police said on Instagram.

“Once they were sitting on the couch with something tasty to eat and drink, the man of the house grabbed the remote control and turned to Opsporing Verzocht,” the police said. “He probably shouldn’t have done that because right at that moment, an item was broadcast about a robbery of a store elsewhere in the country.”

“You may have guessed it already: the man on the couch saw himself robbing the store,” the police said.

That put an abrupt end to a fun night watching TV. “His wife immediately delivered him to the police station. The man is now in custody, and the investigation is in full swing.”