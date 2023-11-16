PostNL will sponsor cycling team DSM-Firmenich next year. The Dutch postal company committed to be the co-main sponsor of manager Iwan Spekenbrink’s team, which will be called DSM Firmenich PostNL, for three years.

“It is great for the team to now have two such large and renowned companies as leading partners of the team,” Spekenbrink said, AD reports. “Together, we are committed to success and building a healthy future, both on and off the bike. PostNL and DSM-Firmenich, together with the other partners, give the team a solid foundation for sporting growth and opportunities in the coming years.”

DSM-Firmenich achieved 11 victories in 2023. Riders include Fabio Jakobsen, Gijs Leemreize, Timo Roosen, Bram Welten, and Julius van den Berg.