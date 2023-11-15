The fate of the crompouce pastry, a viral sensation, could soon wind up in court. Ulrika Menig, the Utrecht baker who invented the cross between a croissant and tompouce, announced on Instagram that she will file lawsuits alleging trademark violations against those who replicated her pastry or sold items under the same name.

Menig, the owner of Bammetje Bakery, says she invented the crompouce during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. She trademarked the pastry and its brand name that same year when people kept asking her bakery about the treat. "I felt empowered by the massive positive response through all kinds of media, and knew that this product I developed was a keeper," she wrote on Wednesday.

The fact that the crompouce is trademarked has become forgotten in the recent craze for the pastry, sparked by it going viral on TikTok. Bakers throughout the Netherlands have also developed their own versions, with even major supermarket chains Albert Heijn and Jumbo now selling their own crompouce pastries.

“Until now,” Menig said, announcing that she will enforce the trademark. “The product and brand name Crompouce may not be used without permission from the official developer, me. And action will be taken against infringement of this right. Because I think some credit for my hard work at the time is appropriate.”

According to ANP, Menig’s lawyers have already written to dozens of bakers, several chains, and the two supermarkets. Artisan bakers will be allowed to sell the product under license, and others have been ordered to cease and desist.

She also noted that in 2021 she developed an orange version for King’s Day, similar to how orange frosted tompouce pastries are also sold around that time of year.