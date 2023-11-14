The police arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of involvement in the theft of several paintings from the old town hall in Medemblik. The woman from the same municipality has been released from custody but remains a suspect, the police confirmed to NH Nieuws.

The investigation into the art theft is ongoing, and more arrests may follow, the police spokesperson said.

Early in September, thieves stole five paintings, a chandelier, and a barometer from the former town hall in Medemblijk. Several weeks later, a man returned the paintings to art detective Arthur Brand. The chandelier and barometer are still missing.