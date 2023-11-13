The Cheetah PRTL anti-aircraft gun used by the Dutch military is being given a new lease on life. These German anti-aircraft guns sold by the Dutch military to Jordan are now set to be deployed in Ukraine to combat Russian drones, as confirmed by sources to De Telegraaf.

The anti-aircraft guns designed by the Germans were integrated into the Dutch armed forces in the 1970s. The Dutch forces equipped these with their own radar. However, since 2006, the Cheetahs were phased out of use by the Dutch military as they were no longer deemed necessary for the types of conflicts in which the Netherlands was involved. They began selling them to Jordan in 2013, completing the sales with the final units in 2016.

This summer, the U.S. Department of Defense placed an order worth approximately 110 million euros with a company that is purchasing these units from Jordan. The anti-aircraft guns will get a new life in Ukraine, sources confirmed to De Telegraaf.

The anti-aircraft system, equipped with dual firing runs capable of discharging 550 shots per minute, was originally designed for targeting planes and helicopters at distances up to four kilometers. However, Brigadier General and military professor Han Bouwmeester explained to De Telegraaf that it has also proven effective against drones.

Bouwmeester explained that Russia employs a strategy of combining long-range missile attacks with drone swarms, which confuses radar systems. This tactic is followed by launching missiles after the drones. The Cheetah, being relatively cost-effective, plays a crucial role in intercepting these drones. This allows more expensive systems like Patriots to be reserved for stopping the missiles.

Germany previously delivered 30 Cheetahs to Ukraine. In a video, Ukrainian military personnel expressed their admiration for the vehicles. “This is the perfect weapon against drones,' said a Ukrainian soldier.

According to an American news website, the Netherlands sold 60 Cheetahs to Jordan in 2013 for a “ridiculous price” of approximately 350,000 euros each. The Americans paid 1.8 million euros for each unit. “This is market forces at play,' Bouwmeester explained. “Whenever there's a conflict, it shook up all kinds of countries. There's a high demand for this equipment currently.”

The Ministry of Defense informed the newspaper it would not make any announcements about the Cheetahs' new deployment. However, a spokesperson did mention that in 2013, “after a good market survey, the Netherlands managed to sell the Cheetahs to Jordan at a good price.'"