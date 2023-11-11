Hundreds of artists are opening their doors this weekend for the National Atelier Weekend. The studios are located all over the country. The public can view sculptures, photography, glass, ceramics, paintings, drawings, objects, jewelry, as well as textile art.

There are also demonstrations, workshops, and exhibitions. Visitors can learn more about the artists' working methods and sources of inspiration.

The special weekend takes place twice a year: in spring and fall. However, the number of visitors is not recorded.

Furthermore, two courts and the Palace of Justice in The Hague are holding open days on Saturday in the run-up to Judiciary Week. During the open days, citizens can find out about all aspects of the justice system.

Various court hearings will be re-enacted in the courts in Groningen and Almelo and questions can be asked to judges and lawyers. Guided tours are also offered and children can take part in a scavenger hunt and have their photo taken as a judge or villain. In Almelo, the daughter of a former convict tells how her father's conviction affected her, and a journalist and a court sketch artist are on hand to explain their work in court.

Court hearings are also re-enacted in the Palace of Justice in The Hague and meetings are held with judges. There will also be tours of the cell complex, presentations by the Dutch Forensic Institute, and master classes on criminal law, family law, and commercial law.

The open days are held in the run-up to the Judiciary Week. The judges then give interactive guest lectures in primary and secondary schools. Over 140 classes will visit the courts of Overijssel, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam.