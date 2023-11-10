Famed filmmaker and photographer Anton Corbijn was handed the task of taking the new State portraits of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. The photographs mark the ten-year anniversary of Willem-Alexander’s reign the Dutch monarch.

Only one of the eight images features the couple in Corbijn’s well-known black-and-white style. The piece was an additional photograph of the couple shot on film, the government press office said in a statement.

The photos of the couple were shot in September in the Galerijzaal of Noordeinde Palace. The king is dressed formally, and is wearing his Knight Grand Cross medal from the Order of the Netherlands Lion. Máxima, in a pink gown, wears both the Grand Cross from the Order of the Netherlands Lion, and the star from the Grand Cross of the House Order of Oranje.

Willem-Alexander attended an exhibit that included Corbijn’s work in June 2022, where he was able to virtually meet his ancestor, King Willem I, who ruled over the Netherlands from 1815 to 1840. A total of 16 photographers presented work at the exhibition at the Mauritshuis, including both Corbijn and Erwin Olaf.

Olaf shot the previous State portraits of the current royal couple in 2018. The globally-known photographer died at the age of 64 in September after undergoing a lung transplant.