Erwin Olaf passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning at the age of 64, a few weeks after undergoing a lung transplant. This has been confirmed by the photographer's manager on behalf of the family to ANP.

In 1996, he was diagnosed with emphysema, a serious lung disease."He was recovering, but suddenly became unwell and resuscitation was unsuccessful," reads the statement from the family. Olaf's manager said that more information about the opportunity to say goodbye will be released later this week.

Born in Hilversum on July 2, 1959, Olaf became internationally known for his work, which he said "celebrates diversity in all its forms" and focuses particularly on marginalized individuals.

His work often includes a thought-provoking style with lots of nudity, which was initially seen as provocative. Olaf exhibited in the Netherlands and abroad.

The photographer had a special connection with the Dutch royal family. In 2013, Olaf designed the new Dutch euro coins featuring King Willem-Alexander, who was inaugurated that year. Four years later, he also created the official portraits of the royal family. In 2019, he was appointed Knight of the Order of the Netherlands Lion.

In March 2023, Olaf received from Willem-Alexander the Medal of Honor for Art and Science of the House Order of Orange. This medal is awarded to individuals who achieve exceptional achievements in the field of art and science.