Voters are much more progressive about the D66 bill to allow assisted suicide for people who feel their life is complete than the political parties themselves. A massive 80 percent of voters believe that people should be able to get help in dying when they feel they’ve come to the end of their life, Trouw reports based on a Kieskompas poll of almost 200,000 people.

Only 10 percent of respondents disagreed with the statement that people who consider their lives complete should be able to end their lives with professional help. The other 10 percent of voters had no opinion on the matter.

Kieskompas called it striking that the bill is widely supported among all population groups. Unlike with many other statements, gender, age, or education level made no difference in the amount of support.

The D66 has been trying to get this proposal through parliament for years. The party submitted the bill again on Tuesday after making adjustments recommended by the Council of State. The bill would allow people over 75 to decide when to die with professional help if they feel they’ve reached the end of a completed life. Added to the bill is a six-month process in which they have to meet with an “end-of-life counselor” at least three times.

The Christian parties, in particular, have a problem with the proposal. On Tuesday, ChristenUnie leader Mirjam Bikker told the D66 to stop “pushing through” the completed life act. The SGP also warned voters that “all signals are red” for the completed life plan. “Open your eyes, choose life,” wrote party leader Christ Stoffer.

DENK, CDA, SP, NSC, FvD, and JA21 are also against the idea of letting people get help to end their lives at a time of their choosing. But, remarkably, Kieskompas found that many of their voters feel differently about it.

Almost 80 percent of voters who are considering voting for NSC, SP, or JA21 in the upcoming elections support the bill. The same applies to 82 percent of PVV and 78 percent of BBB voters. These two parties have not taken a position on the completed life proposal.