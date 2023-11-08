Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had little to say after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. He explained that commenting further would not aid the process and that discussions would continue over the next few days, he told the press after the meeting.

Rutte stated that "all aspects" were addressed during the talks. These included humanitarian aid for Gaza, preventing regional escalation, the release of hostages held by Hamas, avoiding civilian casualties, and freeing foreigners detained in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier that day, he was in Qatar at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. “The conversation raised a number of issues that I also think would be wise to share with Netanyahu,” Rutte said. “I want to do that personally with him.” In the afternoon, Rutte also had a phone conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

📞: This afternoon I spoke with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan (@RHCJO). Of course we discussed the situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories. I briefed him about my meeting with HH The Amir Sheikh @TamimBinHamad Al Thani of Qatar earlier today, and King Abdullah… — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) November 8, 2023

Rutte indicated that Qatar plays an "important role" in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The political leader of Hamas, which is listed as a terrorist organization by the EU, resides in that Gulf state.

Rutte also told NOS that Qatar has its own ideas about how the fighting between Israel and Hamas could at least pause at different moments to provide relief. “There are all kinds of proposals to see whether combinations can be made which will make progress in the field of humanitarian access and the release of hostages and foreigners, but I cannot say more about that. Because if it wants to lead to something substantial, it cannot in public.”