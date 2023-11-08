Frans Timmermans has noticed that Pieter Omtzigt of the New Social Contract party (NSC) is not responding to his overtures and therefore fears the formation of a right-wing Cabinet. The GroenLinks-PvdA lead candidate said this on Wednesday during a discussion organized by the University of Twente and the newspaper Tubantia.

"Only in a case of extreme necessity with the left," is the doctrine Omtzigt carries from his former party, the CDA, according to Frans Timmermans. "And my task is to create that extreme necessity,” he continued. He also said he believes that he can only persuade Omtzigt to cooperate if the left-wing alliance becomes the largest.

A few weeks ago, the party leaders seemed to be drawing closer to each other, even organizing a public conversation where they took their time exchanging views without harsh criticism. However, the rapport appears to have cooled somewhat now that Omtzigt is speculating on the idea of a center-right Cabinet.

Earlier this week, the NSC leader was also a guest in Enschede and mentioned that his party might become the largest, along with the VVD. In that scenario, Omtzigt said he would prefer a minority cabinet with the liberals. But he is also considering a cabinet with "a subsection of the VVD, NSC, BBB, CDA, SGP, JA21."

"Just that list alone alarms me," Timmermans said. "Frankly, I do not want my daughters to have to fight the battle my mother fought for women's rights," he commented regarding the Christian party SGP. He also believes it would not bode well for the LGBT community if this party comes into a Cabinet with the rightwing political party JA21.

On Sunday evening, Timmermans said he unsuccessfully attempted to approach Omtzigt. "I kept thinking: come to me on the minimum wage, come to me on tackling the high earners. But no, I was denied." The leftist politician is willing to help Omtzigt implement his plans for governance reform if the NSC leader meets him halfway on social issues and climate.