A new complaint has been filed against Julian F., a 24-year-old babysitter from Schagen accused of child sex abuse. The new charges concern an incident from F.'s past that is not related to his later work as a babysitter, the Public Prosecution Service announced at a non-substantive hearing in the case against the man.

The charges were filed after it became known that F. was arrested in September on suspicion of child sex abuse. The victim is F.'s nephew, who was between the ages of 11 and 12 at the time. The abuse allegedly took place between 2017 and 2018.

The prosecutor and police previously announced the Schagen man worked as a babysitter for at least 11 families nationwide. He offered his services via Martkplaats from 2019 and charged significantly lower rates than others.

One babysitting child has been identified in images of child pornography that were found in F.'s possession. Further investigation into the so-called data carriers is complete, and no new cases of abuse have been discovered.

The Public Prosecution Service did mention that the suspect's phone was accidentally reset to factory settings by the individual himself at an earlier time. As a result, some files were lost. The prosecutor referred to a chat conversation of the suspect in which he discussed the existence of a nude video of another babysitter's child. But that video could not be found.

In the case, there is also a second defendant on trial, Marco H. He is accused of having received self-made abuse images from F. and, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office, also played an active role in the abuse of the child. Chats were read aloud that painted a picture of H. making various suggestions for what could be done to him. "Perfect that he can't talk yet," he is alleged to have sent to F., referring to the young age of the boy being discussed in the conversations.

H. was sentenced to compulsory psychiatric treatment (TBS) due to child abuse. He also spent a year in prison for it. The extension of the TBS was rejected last year because he was seen to have made positive changes. In hindsight, the Public Prosecution Service prosecutor said that during that treatment he had "long been busy collecting child pornography again, and he had deceived his therapist."

Both defendants were not present at the non-substantive hearing at the judicial complex near Schiphol.

Schagen babysitter also accused of animal abuse

The babysitter is also accused of abusing animals, specifically one pig and two dog, according to the Public Prosecution Service on Monday.

On Sunday, a dog owner, whose dog is said to have been abused, was arrested in Midden Nederland, and his dog was confiscated. The man is alleged to have offered his pet to F. and will be tried separately in his own region.

The OM decided to also prosecute F. for these sexual acts with animals. Investigations into the suspect's chats revealed, according to the prosecutor, that F. had been compulsively seeking sexual contact with men who keep animals for years.

"He easily found them all over the country," the prosecutor said on Monday in court. "For example, he had saved 273 contacts with the word 'farmer', 173 with 'male dog', 77 with 'cow', 35 with 'couple', 25 with 'horse', 25 with 'pig'. And he had 19 contacts saved with the word 'dog'."

According to the OM, F. has exchanged extreme sexual fantasies with animal owners. "The worrying part is that, in addition to private animal owners, he had contact with professional animal owners, such as farms, riding schools, and animal breeding facilities across the country."

The man will be admitted to the Pieter Baan Center for psychological evaluation. He is currently on the waiting list.