The national weather institute KNMI issued a Code Yellow for the provinces of Noord- and Zuid-Holland on Sunday due to strong gusts of wind. With the weather warning, the KNMI calls on the Dutch population to be alert, as there is a risk of dangerous weather.

Code Yellow applies from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Noord-Holland and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Zuid-Holland. The KNMI forecasts heavy squalls of around 80 kilometers per hour in the western coastal area. At sea, gusts of up to around 90 kilometers per hour may even occur, especially in the late afternoon, according to the weather institute. "The gusts of wind will mainly occur during showers and come from a westerly direction."

Overall, traffic and outdoor activities may be affected. According to Weeronline, the showers will slowly subside on Sunday evening. However, the evening will not be entirely without rain, as occasional showers will occur, especially in the coastal provinces. This could lead to showers moving further inland.

In the early evening, the wind will still be blowing strongly and may cause heavy squalls in the north-western coastal area and north-western Friesland. Later, the strong gusts will disappear and a moderate wind will move inland, the weather service informed.