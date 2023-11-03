Expats in the Netherlands can lose their residency permits too easily due to trivial mistakes by their employer, Tesseltje de Lange, professor of European migration law at Radboud University in Nijmegen, concluded in a recently published study. An employer forgetting to report a wage increase or parental leave can quickly result in the IND withdrawing an expat’s residency permit, NRC reports.

The study is part of more extensive research into labor migration funded by the Gak Institute. De Lange focused on the knowledge migrant scheme, which allows companies to recruit staff from outside the European Union. De Lange studied 50 legal cases and 30 appeals in which knowledge migrants lost their residency permit due to an employer’s mistake. She concluded that expats’ legal position in the Netherlands is weak because they are too dependent on their employers.

Companies who want to recruit outside the EU can apply to the IND immigration service to become a “recognized sponsor.” With the sponsorship in hand, they can recruit international staff. Knowledge migrants over 30 must earn at least 5,000 euros gross per month. The company guarantees the employee and checks whether they qualify to be an expat in the Netherlands.

But minor mistakes by the employer can be disastrous for the expat, De Lange said. If the employer forgets to inform the IND that the expat has changed jobs, received a wage increase, or went on parental leave, for example, the IND could revoke their residency permit. Expats sometimes manage to reverse the IND’s decision through court, Del Lange said without mentioning figures.

Expats who work in the Netherlands for the same employer for five continuous years qualify for permanent residency and Dutch citizenship. But a knowledge migrant who, for example, loses their job after 4.5 years through no fault of their own has to start all over again, De Lange said. The expat has three months to find a job or correct the mistake. If they fail to meet that deadline, the residence time reverts back to zero, and they face expulsion from the Netherlands.