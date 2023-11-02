One in five Netherlands residents does not live in a home that matches their income and stage of life, according to a study that I&O Research conducted for Aedes, the association for housing corporations. Nearly half of the people who live with their parents say they do not live as they wish to.

29 percent of people under the age of 40 and a quarter of residents of urban areas are also dissatisfied with their living situation. Some of them are actively looking for another home and are encountering many problems. Common issues mentioned are that there are too few, too expensive, or no suitable homes.

A small proportion of people who say they do not live in a suitable home indicate they are not looking for another home because it wouldn’t matter. People who do not live in a suitable home are mainly looking for a social rental home (up to 808 euros per month) or an owner-occupied home up to 400,000 euros.

Homeowners are least likely to indicate that they do not find their home suitable.

According to I&O Research, for 70 percent of Dutch people, a party’s position on housing is (very) important for their choice of who they will vote for in the upcoming elections.