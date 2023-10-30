A man died in an accident on Monday afternoon in Oss in the province of Noord-Brabant, the police reported on Monday.

The accident occurred at 3:45 p.m. when the man was struck by a crane truck on Waalkade. A trauma helicopter was dispatched to the scene. The man died at the scene.

Bij een ongeval op de Waalkade in #Oss is vanmiddag om 15.45 uur een man op de fiets aangereden door een kraanwagen. De man is daarbij overleden. We wensen nabestaanden veel sterkte. Over de exacte toedracht is nog veel onduidelijk. Wij doen verder onderzoek. pic.twitter.com/fkcaf6aEOO — Politie Eenheid Oost-Brabant (@POL_OostBrabant) October 30, 2023

The exact circumstances of the incident are under investigation. “Much remains unclear about the precise cause," the police said. The Waalkade has been temporarily closed off due to ongoing investigation.

Initially, the police reported that the victim was on a bike, but they later corrected this, stating that he was walking. No additional information was provided about the victim.