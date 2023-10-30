The Dutch government is pushing 74 million euros into a collaboration program between schools and libraries to make reading fun and improve children’s literacy. Over the next three years, reading experts from the local library will help schools and childcare centers to inspire children to read, including by significantly expanding their existing book collections, the government announced on Monday.

The government is very concerned about literacy skills in Dutch schools. Studies earlier this year showed that many kids leave school without the basic skills required to understand and fill out a tax form, for example, and that literacy skills in the Netherlands are declining faster than in surrounding countries.

“Learning to read well is super important and actually a lot of fun,” outgoing Education Minister Mariëlle Paul said. “By allowing libraries to collaborate with schools and childcare, we ensure that it becomes even easier for children to borrow many books often. I am very pleased with that.”

In concrete terms, the money will enable 1,800 childcare centers and schools to collaborate with their local library for the first time and for another 6,000 childcare centers and schools to expand their existing collaboration with the library further.

Schools will get extra support from reading consultants - experts who will help school children choose a book that suits their interests and abilities, provide support in organizing reading activities, and work with school teams to see what is needed to help kids go for a book more quickly. They can also help schools build or expand their library collections.

“Libraries are the experts in reading and reading pleasure. They have a lot of knowledge of the collection, the phases and preferences of readers, and can offer a suitable offer,” State Secretary Gunray Uslu of Culture and Media said. “When children are really absorbed in a story, the book fascinates them, and they want to read it in one go. And that improves their deep and critical reading skills.”