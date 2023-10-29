The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet made contact with Dutch people in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. According to a spokesperson, communication to and from Gaza is extremely difficult at the moment. "Contact with the Dutch and their family members is by phone and Internet, and there is virtually no reception through either channel at the moment."

Phone calls were still being made to the group in Gaza on Friday. The Dutch mission in Ramallah also tried to make contact on Saturday but without success. "This may be due to the communication problems that people in Gaza are now facing," the spokesperson explained.

The ministry said that with the expansion of Israeli ground operations in Gaza, there is growing concern about the fate of the people there. "Our diplomatic efforts remain focused on ensuring that people can get out of this terrible situation," the ministry said. The Netherlands continues to demand the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages, including Dutchman Ofir Engel," the spokesperson said.

To that end, the ministry is in daily contact with 23 people with Dutch passports, residence papers, and immediate family members. Last weekend, 33-year-old Dutch woman Islam al-Ashqar was killed in the Gaza Strip who previously sought help to get out of there.

On X, Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot announced that she is in contact with the foreign ministers of Jordan and Qatar due to the worsening situation in Israel and Gaza.