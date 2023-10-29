cThe SP and D66 want a debate next week on the situation in Gaza and the Netherlands' abstention on a UN resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. "The most important thing now is to reach a cease-fire very quickly and stop the bloodshed," said SP MP Jasper van Dijk. The two parties are joining their request. This means that the Tweede Kamer must return from election recess to vote on the request.

De SP wil komende week een debat over de situatie in Gaza en de stemonthouding door Nederland over een VN-resolutie die oproept tot een humanitair staakt-het-vuren tussen Israël en Hamas. https://t.co/T5LoXNRuFS — Trouw (@trouw) October 28, 2023

The Tweede Kamer went into recess Thursday night. But according to the SP, a debate is urgently needed. Van Dijk cites Israel's "excessive force" in connection with the ground offensive in Gaza as one of the reasons. The "complete closure of Gaza, which does not allow communication and puts countless civilians in great danger," and the violation of international law also make a debate necessary.

The "controversial position" of the Netherlands is a fourth, but no less important reason, the SP deputy said.

Instead of the UN-adopted cease-fire resolution, "we see an escalation of violence. Instead of access to aid, we see a continued blockade. That leads to many civilian casualties and a less secure Israel," D66 MP Sjoerd Sjoerdsma stated on X.

D66 wil een debat over Gaza volgende week.



In plaats van een staakt-het-vuren (VN pleidooi) zien we een escalatie van geweld.



In plaats van toegang voor hulp,

zien we een voortdurende blokkade.



Dat leidt tot veel burgerslachtoffers en tot een onveiliger Israël. — Sjoerd Wiemer Sjoerdsma (@swsjoerdsma) October 28, 2023

Many other parliamentary groups also sharply criticized the Netherlands' abstention on Saturday, including D66, GroenLinks-PvdA, Partij voor de Dieren, and Volt. GroenLinks-PvdA thinks the Cabinet should answer for it. D66 demands clarification. At the moment, the Cabinet is only supported by the VVD.

Jesse Klaver, parliamentary group leader of the GroenLinks PvdA, announced on X that the government would have to answer for the abstentions on the UN resolution on the cease-fire in Gaza.

De regering ziet de beelden vd humanitaire catastrofe in Gaza. Weet dat er duizenden onschuldige slachtoffers zijn gevallen. Dat hulp Gaza niet bereikt.



En onthoudt zich toch bij de VN-stemming over een staakt-het-vuren.



Hier zal de regering zich over moeten verantwoorden. https://t.co/k6JWCtImk3 — Jesse Klaver (@jesseklaver) October 28, 2023

However, it is not yet certain whether the SP will get a majority of MPs for its request for an emergency debate.