People in the Netherlands should talk about the war between Israel and Hamas in order to "get along again afterward," says outgoing Social Affairs Minister Karien van Gennip. She calls on employers to "make this conversation possible in the workplace as well." People don't have to agree, but there should be room for conversation, she says.

Few events create as much tension in society as the war in Israel and the Palestinian territories, Van Gennip acknowledges. "I think it's one of the most difficult issues".

The minister is getting "a lot of signals" from people who are pressured by "more outspoken supporters." Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are also on the rise, she says. Above all, she hopes employers will take the time to talk to their employees about the issue. That doesn't mean everyone has to agree, she stresses.

"Sit down, give people space for emotions, with respect, listen to each other," is the minister’s appeal. Companies don't have to take a stand themselves, but it's important to hear stories from outside their bubble.

Van Gennip had already made the call to employers' associations earlier in the week. That was well received, she says: Companies also see the need to facilitate the conversation.

Employers' associations VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland say that discussions about important social issues such as the war in Israel and Gaza "also take place among colleagues in the workplace." "Just like the coronavirus or the war in Ukraine used to be. This is logical and also a good thing, because respectful interaction with each other about such big issues creates more mutual understanding and peace."

According to the organizations, employers also have a role to play "because emotions can run high in these kinds of discussions." VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland say they offer their members tools to ensure that these discussions run smoothly.

ING, an example of a major employer in the Netherlands, says it is "shocked and saddened" by the violence in the Middle East. "We also pay close attention to the well-being of our employees, especially when individual employees are affected by drastic events. They can then count on our support, for example in the form of vitality coaches they can turn to.”