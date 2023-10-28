The environmental association Natuur en Milieufederaties draws attention to light pollution during the night from Saturday to Sunday. During the annual “Night of the Night" event, activities are organized throughout the Netherlands in the dark, and companies and municipalities turn off the lighting of buildings and advertisements.

According to the association, both humans and animals need the natural rhythm of the night to rest, stay healthy, and be resilient. But in the densely populated Netherlands, darkness is rare these days, which disrupts biorhythms. For example, we already sleep an hour and a half less each night since the use of electricity and lamps, the organization notes.

It also affects the breeding period of birds and the survival chances of insects. According to Natuur en Milieufederaties, even plants have their natural growth process disrupted because of light pollution. Less artificial light is therefore an easy way to strengthen biodiversity and it also saves a lot of energy, the organization claims.

To raise awareness about light pollution, people across the country will take night walks, play games, eat by candlelight, or observe stars and planets on Saturday. As winter time begins during the “Night of Nights”, there is an extra hour for the dozens of activities that will be organized.