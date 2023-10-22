Max Verstappen will start in sixth place at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday. The Red Bull driver, who secured his third Formula 1 world title two weeks ago, is planning a catch-up race. As he was much faster than the rest in the sprint race on Saturday afternoon (local time), he believes that a win at the Austin circuit is possible.

Simply lovely that! Strong Saturday @redbullracing 🙌



It’s always great to be here in Austin, thank you all for your support! We go again in Sunday’s race 👊 pic.twitter.com/nckEwDPAZt — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 21, 2023

Should Verstappen win, it would be his 50th victory in his career. That would put him one win away from Frenchman Alain Prost in the all-time rankings. Prost won 51 times in his career. It would also be Verstappen’s 15th win this season, tying his own Formula One record, which he set last year.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start the GP from pole position. Lando Norris will start from second position in his McLaren. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) are on the second row of the grid. George Russell (Mercedes) starts from the third row alongside Verstappen.

The race in Austin starts at 9:00 p.m. Dutch time.